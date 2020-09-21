Neighbours object to container

NEIGHBOURS of Sheeplands Farm in Wargrave are trying to stop it having a new moveable building.

The Twyford Road farm has applied for planning permission for the container, which would house water pumps.

But Antony and Charlotte Narula, who live in Loddon Drive directly opposite, say the container would not be appropriate due to its scale and visual impact.

Mr Narula said: “The application is to erect a 40ft container-like structure very close to the riverbank, which is intended to house pumping equipment.

“The proposed structure is shown as bright green with a metallic finish.

“It would be clearly visible to the several hundred people who use the River Loddon in this area every day for recreation and in particular during the autumn and winter periods of the year when the trees are without leaves.

“The structure would be visible for more than 100m upstream by river users as they traverse the Loddon from the south-west.

“There appears to be no attempt to camouflage this structure with natural materials or planting.

“In a rural setting, this is potentially a serious issue.”

Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, will decide the application.