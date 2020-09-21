Flu clinics available

FLU clinics will held at Wargrave Surgery tomorrow (Saturday) from 8am to noon.

These are only for patients aged 65 and over who booked their appointments in advance.

If you require a vaccine, you must visit the surgery and collect a medical form. Once completed, you can then call and book a slot.

The surgery is unable to hold clinics in the normal way due to social distancing rules but hopes to see as many patients as possible in the available time.

There will be a dedicated entrance adjacent to Elizabeth Court and an exit at the rear of the building leading to the car park.

Patients are asked to wear face coverings.

To make or rearrange an appointment for a vaccination, call the surgery on 0118 940 3939.