Appeal for ball cleaner

A CHARITY offering respite care for disabled children is raising money for a machine to keep its indoor ball pond clean.

Camp Mohawk in Highfield Lane, Wargrave, needs £4,700 to buy the machine, which would be able to clean around 10,000 balls in less than an hour.

The day centre re-opened last month following the coronavirus lockdown with a reduced capacity.

However, the charity believes it has lost more than £50,000 in income, which would have come from fundraising events.

Chris Cordrey, corporate and community fundraising manager, said: “Maintaining hygiene in any ball pond is difficult and more so with children with special needs.

“We feel this is an essential investment. A ball washer will enable us to offer a clean facility for children with special needs way beyond the coronavirus crisis.

“Manually washing several thousand balls a few times a year and deep cleaning the surrounds is no longer enough to combat the infection risk. Although we have received some funding towards the costs of re-opening, coronavirus will severely impact the charity’s finances.”

If you can help, call 0118 940 4045 or email chris@campmohawk.org.uk

