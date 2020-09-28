Monday, 28 September 2020

Cafe will be cooler

A PLANT nursery near Wargrave has been given permission to install two rain canopies and air conditioning, which will allow its café to be used all-year round.

Hare Hatch Sheeplands has also been allowed to change the use of outdoor storage space to make it suitable for customers as a seating area.

The outdoor area is currently used for seating but has no connection with the café, which is located within a glasshouse.

The rain canopies will stop the area from flooding in severe weather.

The nursery said the café was extremely uncomfortable to sit in during periods of hot weather but this would be solved by installing air conditioning units.

Wargrave Parish Council did not oppose the application, which was approved by Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority.

