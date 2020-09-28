Antiques fair

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
Monday, 28 September 2020
AN antiques and collectables fair held at a plant nursery near Wargrave is to become a monthly event.
Hare Hatch Sheeplands hosted the first Lindi Fayre on August 16 and it was well attended.
It will now be held on the third Sunday of every month, from 7.30am to 2.30pm.
Entrance costs £1 and there is free parking available on site.
28 September 2020
