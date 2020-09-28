Monday, 28 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Holding fast

THE Ladies’ Breakfast team from St Mary’s Church in Wargrave will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom tomorrow (Saturday), starting at 9.30am,

The meeting will be overseen by Angie Buckland and will follow the standard programme of reflections, poems and prayers around the theme of “holding fast”.

If you are interested in taking part, call 0118 940 4960 or email ajbuckland55
@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33