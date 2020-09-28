Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Monday, 28 September 2020
THE Ladies’ Breakfast team from St Mary’s Church in Wargrave will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom tomorrow (Saturday), starting at 9.30am,
The meeting will be overseen by Angie Buckland and will follow the standard programme of reflections, poems and prayers around the theme of “holding fast”.
If you are interested in taking part, call 0118 940 4960 or email ajbuckland55
@gmail.com
28 September 2020
