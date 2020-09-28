Monday, 28 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

GP feedback

WARGRAVE Surgery would like feedback from patients about the quality of its service.

A questionnaire designed in consultation with the doctors asks patients about their experiences and what could be improved.

Visit the surgery to collect an application form or send an email to wargravesurgery
net@gten.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33