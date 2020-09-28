GP feedback

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Monday, 28 September 2020
WARGRAVE Surgery would like feedback from patients about the quality of its service.
A questionnaire designed in consultation with the doctors asks patients about their experiences and what could be improved.
Visit the surgery to collect an application form or send an email to wargravesurgery
net@gten.co.uk
28 September 2020
More News:
