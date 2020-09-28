Monday, 28 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Free flu jabs

FLU vaccinations are available from the Lloyds Pharmacy in Victoria Road, Wargrave.

These are free to people aged 65 and over as well as pregnant women and those with an underlying medical condition.

Anyone over 18 who is not in the above categories must pay £12.99.

You must pre-book your appointment online at
booking.lloydspharmacy.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33