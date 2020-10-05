Conversion refused

Monday, 05 October 2020

PLANS by a Wargrave man to turned an outbuilding into a three-bedroom home have been rejected.

Neil Gething, of Willow Lane, said the change of use would not materially alter the appearance of the building except for a new driveway.

But Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, said the development would be unsustainable and cause “significant harm to the openness of the green belt”. 

The council added: “It would not safeguard the countryside from encroachment and would be considered to be inappropriate development. There are no overriding special circumstances that would outweigh this harm.”

Wargrave Parish Council had objected to the plans, saying the house would be “intensification” of the site.

