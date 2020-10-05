Parents plea

TWO signs could be put up to remind the public ... [more]
Monday, 05 October 2020
A GROUP for mothers and toddlers is hoping to link up digitally with parents to offer support.
The Butterflies team would normally meet in the St Mary’s Church Centre in Wargrave on the first and third Wednesday of every month.
Sessions moved online in March and the group would like to hear from any mothers who might benefit from a fortnightly Zoom session.
For more information, email camillacook@btconnect.com
