Streaming services

THE remembrance service at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave will be live streamed.

Representatives from organisations including the Royal British Legion will be invited to attend the service on Sunday, November 8.

However, the maxium number of people who can attend church services under the current coronavirus restrictions is 16.

The service, which will be available on the church’s YouTube page, will start at 10.30am and there will be a two-minute silence at 11am.

The bereavement service on Sunday, November 1, will be held at 10.30am with a pre-recorded version available online at the same time.

The church will celebrate Harvest Festival on Sunday, October 11 with holy communion at 10.30am. This will also be available online.