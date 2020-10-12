Hall booked for extra flu jab clinics

WOODCLYFFE Hall in Wargrave could be used to help provide free flu jabs next month.

The village surgery is expecting greater demand for the vaccine this year as the number of people entitled to it has increased.

Previously it was only available to those aged 65 and over and people considered to be vulnerable but the thereshold has been lowered to those 50-plus.

Wargrave Parish Council has agreed to offer the hall for use by the surgery.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “We’ve offered up all of our buildings but the surgery’s preference would be the hall.

“We’ve booked out all the weekends in November, so we can make sure it is available for them.

“This is something we had envisaged all the way back in March so we were already prepared for this.”

Council chairman Dick Bush pointed out that there was limited parking on the village high street but agreed that if appointment times were staggered then using the hall would be feasible.

Councillor John Halsall said: “The GPs have been absolute stars in the last seven months and anything we can do to help them we should enthusiastically do.”