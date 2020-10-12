Monday, 12 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

‘Obey virus rules’ plea

THE leader of Wokingham Borough Council has praised residents for following the coronavirus safety guidelines.

John Halsall was speaking at a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council, where he asked members to support efforts to curb the spread of covid-19.

There have been 800 cases in Wokingham borough since March and 93 confirmed deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Councillor Halsall said the virus was likely to remain for the short to medium term. “It is a long and present danger,” he said. “That is going to change a lot of things.

“Fortunately, we do have an intelligent population that is following the rules — by and large — and we have excellent GPs. 

“We now have a very low rate of covid infections in the borough and virtually no deaths.

“I don’t think we have had a death in the borough for seven weeks, so we start from a very good position, but it is going to get worse and all I can ask you to do as a parish council is to help keep everyone safe and to discourage assemblies of more than six.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33