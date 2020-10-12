‘Obey virus rules’ plea

FIRE crews saved a Goring restaurant from burning ... [more]
Monday, 12 October 2020
THE leader of Wokingham Borough Council has praised residents for following the coronavirus safety guidelines.
John Halsall was speaking at a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council, where he asked members to support efforts to curb the spread of covid-19.
There have been 800 cases in Wokingham borough since March and 93 confirmed deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
Councillor Halsall said the virus was likely to remain for the short to medium term. “It is a long and present danger,” he said. “That is going to change a lot of things.
“Fortunately, we do have an intelligent population that is following the rules — by and large — and we have excellent GPs.
“We now have a very low rate of covid infections in the borough and virtually no deaths.
“I don’t think we have had a death in the borough for seven weeks, so we start from a very good position, but it is going to get worse and all I can ask you to do as a parish council is to help keep everyone safe and to discourage assemblies of more than six.”
