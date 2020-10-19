Monday, 19 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

‘Keep out: our road is private...

THE chairman of the residents’ association for Loddon Drive in Wargave is appealing to the public to avoid the street.

Ian May says it has became a popular route for walkers during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it is a private road and should be off limits to anyone who doesn’t live there.

Mr May said: “At the height of the covid-19 crisis, many people who are not residents of Loddon Drive chose to exercise along our road and visitor numbers on some days reached the hundreds.

“Those who live on the drive feel very much part of the Wargrave community and enjoyed seeing many of our friends and neighbours walking down here.

“For the most part, people were considerate and kept a safe distance.”

However, he said there was  an “ongoing issue” with cyclists travelling too fast.

“This issue has been exacerbated by the dissemination of Loddon Drive as a potential route on various exercise apps,” said Mr May. “Some visitors are coming from far beyond Wargrave.

“Loddon Drive is a private road maintained at the expense of the residents and there is no public right of way from Wargrave station along the drive for any form of traffic, whether on foot or by vehicle.

“You can confirm this by looking at Wokingham Borough Council’s definitive public rights of way map, which is the proper legal record and is available online.

“We would like to return Loddon Drive to its private, tranquil and quiet nature. Please do not use it as a jogging or cycling route.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33