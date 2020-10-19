‘Keep out: our road is private...

THE chairman of the residents’ association for Loddon Drive in Wargave is appealing to the public to avoid the street.

Ian May says it has became a popular route for walkers during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it is a private road and should be off limits to anyone who doesn’t live there.

Mr May said: “At the height of the covid-19 crisis, many people who are not residents of Loddon Drive chose to exercise along our road and visitor numbers on some days reached the hundreds.

“Those who live on the drive feel very much part of the Wargrave community and enjoyed seeing many of our friends and neighbours walking down here.

“For the most part, people were considerate and kept a safe distance.”

However, he said there was an “ongoing issue” with cyclists travelling too fast.

“This issue has been exacerbated by the dissemination of Loddon Drive as a potential route on various exercise apps,” said Mr May. “Some visitors are coming from far beyond Wargrave.

“Loddon Drive is a private road maintained at the expense of the residents and there is no public right of way from Wargrave station along the drive for any form of traffic, whether on foot or by vehicle.

“You can confirm this by looking at Wokingham Borough Council’s definitive public rights of way map, which is the proper legal record and is available online.

“We would like to return Loddon Drive to its private, tranquil and quiet nature. Please do not use it as a jogging or cycling route.”