New manager

Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
A WOMAN celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday ... [more]
Monday, 19 October 2020
WARGRAVE Surgery has a new practice manager.
Stephen Collier takes over from Josie Osborne, who has been appointed manager of the Wokingham North Primary Care Network but will remain at the surgery in the role of finance manager.
19 October 2020
More News:
Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
A WOMAN celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday ... [more]
POLL: Have your say