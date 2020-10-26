Monday, 26 October 2020

Patients protected

A TOTAL of 872 patients received a flu vaccination at a clinic held at the Wargrave Surgery.

These were for people aged 65 and over.

The Victoria Road surgery sent texts to 150 patients who were not booked in to encourage them to get a jab.

The next flu clinic will be for patients aged 50 to 64 and is likely be held in November, depending on coronavirus restrictions and vaccine stocks.

More details will be released nearer to the time.

