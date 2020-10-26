Monday, 26 October 2020

Card sale cancelled

THE Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop will not take place in Wargrave this year.

Organisers say it would not be safe to sell the Christmas cards in the usual format due to coronavirus restrictions.

The room at the Old Pavilion, which is also used for parish council meetings, has been out of use since the end of March.

The nearest alternative will be the United Reformed Church hall in Twyford, where cards will be sold from November 27 to December 5.

You can also buy cards at cardsforcharity.co.uk

