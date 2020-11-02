Monday, 02 November 2020

Four new school captains voted for by staff and pupils

FOUR students at the Piggott School in Wargrave have been appointed school captains.

Sophie Errington, Harry Daisley, Maisie Jamieson and Chloe Eames were chosen by fellow students and staff after giving an online speech.

Maisie, who joined the school in 2014, said: “I’m a leader and I knew this is what I wanted to do so everything I’ve done has been leading up to this.

“I feel I’m quite fair and kind and I like to listen to the ideas of others.

“This role will definitely give us life skills and I feel older and more
respected.”

Sophie said: “I feel really proud to represent my school. Ever since I came here in 2014 I have wanted to be in a position of leadership.

“All four of us have different qualities that will make us a really good team.”

Harry recently received an honourable mention in the Gonville and Caius College Schools’ Prize Competition for Natural Sciences.

He said: “I am keen to create a really robust, strong community within the Piggott School and think about how we can make the community stronger for everyone.”

Chloe, who came to the school from the Holt School in Wokingham a year ago, said: “The opportunity to interact with different kinds of people to develop skills will be good for us.”

POLL: Have your say

