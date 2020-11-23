28 advent windows on trail

THE locations for this year’s Wargrave advent window trail have been confirmed.

Windows are decorated in a festive way and families can visit one location per day or go to see them all on Christmas Eve.

There are 28 homes, businesses and places of interest that have signed up so far, which means there will be more than one place to visit for those following the trail day by day.

Organiser Patricia Vella said: “Our community advent windows have been a part of our festive celebrations in December for several years now.

“The idea behind the calendar is to create a Christmas or winter-themed window. Your window is lit up on a day agreed and stays in place until after Boxing Day.

“The advent windows and displays are a delightful mix, with several created by children. They include pictures in the window, tableaux on window sills and in some cases a display in the front garden.

“Since it looks unlikely that all the usual advent events and services will be able to run at St Mary’s Church this year, the vicar Rev John Cook has volunteered a number of parishioners to provide a set of windows, unfolding the Christmas story in the second half of the month.

“Many of these volunteers are new to doing an advent window and we greatly appreciate them agreeing to get involved.

“We still have plenty of room for more windows.”

If you would like to be added to the trail, call 0118 915 0065 or email

patricia_vella@hotmail.com

The locations are as follows: 1. Wargrave Dental Clinic, 68a High Street, 2. 6 Langhams Way, 3. 161 Victoria Road, 4. Wargrave Theatre Workshop at the Greyhound pub, High Street, 5. 160 Victoria Road and 2 Spring Walk, 6. 86 High Street and 1st Wargrave Scouts at 26 Purfield Drive, 7. Beech House, Blakes Road, 8. 22 Bayliss Road, 9. Robert Piggott Junior School, School Hill, 10. Wargrave Pre-School at 37 Purfield Drive, 11. Wargrave Guides and Rangers (location to be confirmed), 12. 63 High Street and Wargrave Rainbows at 1 Newalls Rise, 13. Wargrave Brownies at 116 Victoria Road, 14. 6 Beverley Gardens, 15. 158 Victoria Road, 16. 177 Victoria Road, 17. 7 Dunnock Way, 18. 130 Victoria Road, 19. 46 Fidlers Walk, 20. Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 50 Braybrooke Road, and Leafy Lane House, 115 High Street,

21. 172 Victoria Road, 22. 38 Highfield Park, 23. 59 Ridgeway, 24. The Vicarage, Station Road.