Opposition to house plan

PLANS for a new house in Wargrave would cause harm to the green belt, say parish councillors.

Steve Tysoe wants to demoloish his existing house in Willow Lane, a private road, and build a two-storey, four-bedroom property, which he says would be in keeping.

But Wargrave Parish Council has objected to his application to Wokingham Borough Council.

It says the development would harm the openness of the green belt and has asked that if the application is appoved, that it is on the condition that permitted development rights are removed to protect against further harm.

The current property, which has a garage and swimming pool, dates back to the early 1900s but Mr Tysoe says it does not make a “special contribution” to the character and appearance of the area. He also says there are buildings of a similar size nearby.

The application says the new house would be a “handsome” property, which would add significant design quality and interest.

It adds: “Care has been taken to ensure no increased impact upon the residential amenities enjoyed by the occupiers of [neighbouring] properties.”