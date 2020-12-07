Monday, 07 December 2020

Free car parking

THE car park in School Lane, Wargrave, will be free to visitors on the three Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas.

Wokingham Borough Council, which is responsible for the car park, says it is important to support local businesses this year following the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways, said: “We’re pleased to be able to offer free Saturday parking again, with it being especially important to support local shops and traders this year.

“We know our residents want to support businesses in the borough in the run-up to Christmas and make the most of the fantastic shops we have to offer.”

The offer applies on December 5, 12 and 19, although the maximum stay limits and disabled parking bays will still be enforced.

