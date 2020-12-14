THE next set of flu clinics at the Wargrave Surgery will be held tomorrow (Saturday) from 8am to noon.

These are for patients aged 50 to 64 and are not restricted to people with underlying health conditions.

Due to the volume of patients expected, they are required to print a consent form from the surgery website, fill it in and take it with them on the day.

The Victoria Road surgery has about 7,000 patients. Almost 900 of those aged 65 and over received a flu vaccine at the first clinic in September.

Stephen Collier, practice manager, said: “The reception team are ready to take your call and you will be allocated an appointment for the administering of the flu vaccine.

“Due to the high number of calls, you may be placed in a queuing system. Be assured we will be working as quickly as possible to keep the waiting time to a minimum.”

Patients attending a clinic must wear a face covering.

GPs have stressed the importance of having a flu jab this year as there is extra demand on the NHS due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the surgery’s opening times for Christmas and new year have been announced.

It will be open from 8am to 7pm on Christmas Eve but closed from December 25 to 28.

The last day to order repeat prescriptions before Christmas is December 18.

It will re-open on December 29, which is the last day to order repeat prescriptons before the new year.

The surgery will be open from 7.30am to 7.30pm on December 30 and from 8am to 8pm on New Year’s Eve.

It will then close again for the first three days of 2021 before returning to its normal hours of 8am to 7pm on January 4.