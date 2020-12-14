Next clinic for flu vaccine

THE next set of flu clinics at the Wargrave Surgery will be held tomorrow (Saturday) from 8am to noon.

These will be for patients aged 50 to 64 and they are not restricted to people with underlying health conditions.

Patients are required to print a consent form from the surgery website and bring it with them on the day.

Due to the volume of patients expected, the surgery is requesting this form is completed prior to arrival.

The Victoria Road surgery has about 7,000 patients and nearly 900 of those aged 65 and over received a flu vaccine at the first clinic in September.

Stephen Collier, practice manager, said: “The reception team are ready to take your call, you will be allocated an appointment for the administering of the flu vaccine. Due to the high number of calls, you may be placed into the queuing system. Be assured we will be working a quickly as possible to keep the waiting time to a minimum.

“Please could we remind all that require the vaccination that a face covering must be worn for the clinic.”

GPs have stressed the importance of having a flu jab this year, as there will be extra demand on the NHS due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the surgery’s opening times for Christmas and new year have been confirmed.

It will be open from 8am to 7pm on Christmas Eve and will stay closed from December 25 to 28. The last day to order repeat prescriptons before Christmas is December 18.

It re-opens on December 29, which is the last day to order repeat prescriptons before the new year.

The surgery is open from 7.30am to 7.30pm on December 30 and from 8am to 8pm on New Year’s Eve.

It will then close again for the first three days of the year, before returning to normal hours of 8am to 7pm on January 4.