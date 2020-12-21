Monday, 21 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Drunk and disorderly

Drunk and disorderly

Reading Magistrates' Court

A MAN from Wargrave has admitted being drunk and disorderly in public.

Adam Waite, 22, of Highfield Park, pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

He also admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence, which was issued in September 2019 for a public order offence.

Waite was granted unconditional bail and is due to be sentenced on February 2.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33