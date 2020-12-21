Children create replica of famous depiction of Jesus
PUPILS in year 6 at Goring Primary School ... [more]
Reading Magistrates' Court
A MAN from Wargrave has admitted being drunk and disorderly in public.
Adam Waite, 22, of Highfield Park, pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates’ Court.
He also admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence, which was issued in September 2019 for a public order offence.
Waite was granted unconditional bail and is due to be sentenced on February 2.
