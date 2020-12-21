Coffee shop to open in new year

A NEW coffee shop is due to open in Wargrave next month.

H’artisan Speciality Coffee will be at the former offices of Quantum Valuations and Talbot & Associates in High Street.

The premises are being refurbished.

The business will be run by Nick Hart, a parish councillor, and his wife Sarah, a self-employed nutritionist.

The couple, who had planned to open the café this year, say they want to provide a hub for the community and will use local suppliers as much as possible.

They have been working with the founder of the Harris + Hoole coffee chain.

Mr Hart said: “Working in collaboration with many high-quality local businesses, we are delighted to announce H’artisan Speciality Coffee is almost complete.

“The hard work over the past two years has been well worth it and we cannot wait for you all to enjoy the space we have created, which includes a south-facing landscaped terrace.

“Our opening dates and times will be announced as soon as works are complete. We look forward to welcoming you through the doors in January.”

The building used to be a tea parlour and International Tea Stores in the 1870s. The whole ground floor was a shop until 1986, when part of it was converted into a flat. In 1994, planning permission was granted to use the remaining retail space for financial and professional use.

The Harts, who live in Cockpole Green with their daughter Izzy, nine, acquired the freehold two years ago.

This will be the second new business to open in Wargrave in the last six months following Daisy Love, which is also a coffee shop and in High Street.