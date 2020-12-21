CHILDREN at Robert Piggott junior and infant schools in Wargrave took part in a Santa dash.

The pupils brought Father Christmas hats, beards and masks as well toy reindeer antlers for the fun event.

They all ran in their class bubbles in line with the covid-19 guidance.

The infant school children at ran for 10 minutes, while those from the junior school ran for twice as long.

Vicky Hodge, year one teacher and the PE co-ordinator, said: “It was an opportunity for us to do something as a whole school, despite the covid restrictions and the bubbles.

“We were able to get both schools participating at the same time and the children could see their peers and their friends running and cheered each other on. It was a bit of festive fun for the children during what has been a very strange year for them. There were lots of miles clocked up between the two schools. I was so pleased with how well it worked.

“It was a little bit of normality — it is hugely important for the children to have some stability and routine.

“The children are so resilient and they just get on with it but that is also probably testament to all the teaching staff and the school community.”

Meanwhile, the parent-teacher association has published a wish list of items it hopes to raise funds for. These include a sand pit for the early years children, activities for children with special educational needs and science equipment.

If you would like to help, email treasurer@robertpiggottpta.org.uk

or visit thingstogetme.com/

