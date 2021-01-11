A COURSE covering matters of life, death and the resurrection of Jesus is being hosted by St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.

Hope Explored is a three-week course, which will be held online, starting on January 12. The other sessions will take place on January 19 and 26.

It is free to attend but you must register in advance.

For more information, call the vicar Rev John Cook on 0118 940 2202 or visit bit.ly/3n2s30h