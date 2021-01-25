Brick rail viaduct repairs completed after six months

REPAIRS to Wargrave viaduct have been completed, writes Luke Adams.

The work, which began in July, included the installation of new safety railings.

Some of the brickwork on the arches was also replaced in order to support the structural integrity of the bridge, which takes the Henley branch line to Twyford over Loddon Drive and Wargrave Court Backwater.

The brickwork was also repointed where necessary. The work was carried out by contractor Balfour Beatty on behalf of Network Rail.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “The work is part of a wider scheme of maintenance and improvement on a number of bridges and structures in the Reading area.

“The safety of our passengers and local residents is our priority and we are pleased to continue investing in the railway so that it is safe and reliable.”