Online quiz

Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
A PROPOSED gas-fired power plant on the outskirts ... [more]
Monday, 08 February 2021
THE pre-school in Wargrave is hosting a charity quiz night today (Friday).
This will be held online at 8pm with teams of up to six people and entry of £5 per head.
Participants are invited to wear fancy dress and five points will be awarded if your outfit is linked to your team name. The best-dressed quizzer will receive 10 points for their team.
Any additional donations to the pre-school are welcome in addition to your entry fee.
If you are interested in taking part, email fundraising
@wargravepreschool.co.uk with your team name and email addresses of the participants. You will be given payment details.
08 February 2021
Sheila Hayward — February 19, 1932-January 19, 2021
SHEILA SMITH was born in Nettlebed on February 19,... [more]
Parents, pupils and staff get used to lockdown life
STUDENTS at the Piggott School in Wargrave who ... [more]
