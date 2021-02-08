Monday, 08 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Online quiz

THE pre-school in Wargrave is hosting a charity quiz night today (Friday).

This will be held online at 8pm with teams of up to six people and entry of £5 per head.

Participants are invited to wear fancy dress and five points will be awarded if your outfit is linked to your team name. The best-dressed quizzer will receive 10 points for their team.

Any additional donations to the pre-school are welcome in addition to your entry fee.

If you are interested in taking part, email fundraising
@wargravepreschool.co.uk with your team name and email addresses of the participants. You will be given payment details.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33