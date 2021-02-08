Online quiz

THE pre-school in Wargrave is hosting a charity quiz night today (Friday).

This will be held online at 8pm with teams of up to six people and entry of £5 per head.

Participants are invited to wear fancy dress and five points will be awarded if your outfit is linked to your team name. The best-dressed quizzer will receive 10 points for their team.

Any additional donations to the pre-school are welcome in addition to your entry fee.

If you are interested in taking part, email fundraising

@wargravepreschool.co.uk with your team name and email addresses of the participants. You will be given payment details.