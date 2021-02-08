£1.2m for covid fight

AN extra £1.2 million is being set aside by Wokingham Borough Council to help the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

The council received £9.3million in emergency covid-19 funding from the Government but this has not covered the local response.

The additional funds will be used to support the roll-out of lateral flow tests to more key workers and to support the NHS by providing buildings and marshals.

Money will also be used to help provide free school meals, fund hardship payments for individuals and businesses and to offer support to pre-schools.

Charles Margetts, executive member for health and adult services, said: “We are in a critical stage of the pandemic.

“The number of cases is still alarmingly high and we need to do all we can to bring it down, which is why contact tracing and testing are vital.

“We have led a successful contact tracing programme here in the borough and we are now rolling out rapid testing to more and more key workers and vulnerable groups.

“This funding would enable us to go even further to help our community by expanding these initiatives.”