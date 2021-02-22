Long service

Road safety improvements already making difference
NEW traffic-calming measures in Goring high ... [more]
Monday, 22 February 2021
A MAN who contributed to the parish magazine in Wargrave for nearly 30 years has retired.
Tony Barker, of Church Street, joined as editor in 1993 and when he stood down he became a non-executive member of the committee, helping with deliveries.
22 February 2021
More News:
Road safety improvements already making difference
NEW traffic-calming measures in Goring high ... [more]
Man’s anger at police record of ‘hate crime’
AN elderly man is angry that police have kept a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say