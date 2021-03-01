Parking for post office van taken

THE mobile Post Office van that visits Wargrave is having problems with somewhere to park.

It would normally park oustide the A&I Stores in Victoria Road from 9am to 10am on Wednesdays and Fridays.

However, recently cars have been occupying this space, a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council heard.

On one occasion, this meant the van had to be parked on a kerb even though it is supposed to be on a flat piece of land so that customers can enter easily.

Councillor Marion Pope said the neighbours of the shop had offered the use of their land for the post office van if the problem arose again.

She added: “We don’t want to lose him because he is doing a brilliant job.”

Council chairman Dick Bush said the council had offered to make space available in the car park at the recreation ground.

“I still think that’s a good idea,” he said. “If there are problems, I’m sure we’d be happy to offer it again. A lot of people who go there don’t walk and come by car.”

Parish clerk Stephen Hegdes said the car park had been suggested originally as the council could guarantee the space by putting cones out at the relevant times.

He added: “We can reiterate that to the Post Office. If they are considering withdrawing because they don’t have a place to park, we can guarantee that they do have a space.”

The need for the mobile service was caused by the closure of the counter at Victoria News, also in Victoria Road, in 2019.