Drug driver

Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Monday, 08 March 2021
A MAN from Wargrave who drove under the influence of cannabis has been disqualified for 12 months.
Daniel Crockford, 20, of Ridgeway, admitted driving a motor vehicle when the proportion of a specified controlled drug was above the limit when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court.
He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £34.
08 March 2021
More News:
Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
FLORAL hanging baskets will go up around Goring ... [more]
Boat trips for disabled preparing to launch
A CHARITY is about to launch cruises and fishing ... [more]
Restaurant to re-open after fire repairs
A RESTAURANT and hotel in Goring is gearing up to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say