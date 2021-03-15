Monday, 15 March 2021

Boat firm sales deal

BUSHNELLS Marine Services in Wargrave has been selected as a sales agent for a boat-building firm.

Wroxham Marine in Norwich chose the family business to market its Sheerline range for the Thames and south coast region.

The boats are tailored to the requirements of customers, who are encouraged to get involved with the design.

David Bushnell, managing director, said: “We have been surprised by the buoyancy of the boat sales market, which has continued through the winter.

“Clearly, the pandemic has made people think about how they want to spend their leisure time in future, particularly with ‘staycationing’ in mind.

“We are delighted to be able to add this high quality British brand to our new boats offering. It will allow us to satisfy those customers wanting to holiday on their boats and cruise in comfort and luxury.” 

Bushnells, which was started in 1917, is a boat sales and marine services  company.

