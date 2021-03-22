Antiques dealer dies

THE man who ran Wargrave Antiques for nearly 40 years has died, aged 84.

John Connell moved to the village in 1978 and first opened the shop as Mill Green Antiques in the premises of an old sweet shop and neighbouring chemist on the high street.

He later moved the business, and his home, to the current premises further along the street where the old butcher’s shop was.

He retired when he was 79 due to ill-health and had been living at the Mount care home in School Hill for the past five years.

Mr Connell died on March 9 following a battle with Parkinson’s disease, with his son and daughter by his side.

His funeral will be held at St Mary’s Church on March 29 at noon. His family have requested no flowers,but would welcome a donation to Parkinson’s UK in his memory.

To make a donation, visit memorygiving.com/

