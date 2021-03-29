Store rethink

Campaigner wants path on private land re-opened
A CAMPAIGN has been launched for a footpath in ... [more]
A FAMILY from Wargrave have submitted revised plans for an outbuilding to store garden machinery.
The Joneses, of Hatch Gate Lane, had a previous application turned down by Wokingham Borough Council on the grounds of mass, bulk and the negative impact on the green belt.
They have now reduced the size and improved the design of the proposed building and say it would have a “green” roof.
Wargrave Parish Council, which opposed the previous plans, has said it has no objection.
