Online agm

Monday, 29 March 2021
THE annual meeting of Wargrave Parish Council will be held online this year due to the coronavirus restrictions.
Residents who want to attend the meeting on Tuesday, April 20 (7pm) can watch it streamed through the council’s website,
wargrave-pc.gov.uk
A copy of the agenda and minutes from the previous meeting will be made available nearer the time.
