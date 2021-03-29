Bowls club to re-open

WARGRAVE Bowls Club is seeking new members.

The club, which is based at the recreation ground in East View Road, is planning to re-open next month.

Treasurer Marion Pope said: “We would love to see our membership increase and would welcome both young and old to enjoy our excellent facilities.

“Youngsters from the age of 10 would be most welcome. We have safeguarding in place and would provide the necessary equipment for their use. All they need is a flat pair of trainers.

“You can play as often as you wish and take part in games against other clubs, or just turn up for the occasional roll-up. We have competitions during the season for those who wish to go further, fundraising events, quizzes and much more.

“We need to get younger members of our village to support the club and see it prosper in size and strength as we strive to reach our centenary in 2026.”

Mrs Pope, who is a parish councillor, has been a member of the club since the Eighties. Her husband Michael joined even earlier and his father, Frank Pope, was a founding member.

For more information, call 0118 940 3533.