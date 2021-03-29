Monday, 29 March 2021

Verge vacancy

VOLUNTEERS who maintain the verge and railing planters at Wargrave station need an extra person.

Wargrave User Group asked residents to adopt one of 12 sections of the verge and all but one position have been filled.

For more information, email judirowlands@talktalk.net

