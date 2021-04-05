Green guide

Blaze-hit restaurant wins award for food
A RESTAURANT and hotel in Goring which has almost ... [more]
Monday, 05 April 2021
A SURVEY has been launched to gauge the demand for electric vehicle charging points in Wokingham borough.
Residents and business owners are being asked to take part by the borough council, which has declared a climate emergency and has committed to being carbon neutral by 2030.
The deadline for responses is April 30. To take part, visit bit.ly/3tYGXZt
05 April 2021
More News:
Blaze-hit restaurant wins award for food
A RESTAURANT and hotel in Goring which has almost ... [more]
POLL: Have your say