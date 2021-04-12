Bags delivered

It took 60 years to find my real family in the USA and then I had to tell these Trump voters I was gay and a Democrat
BRYAN URBICK was almost 60 years old when he ... [more]
Monday, 12 April 2021
MORE than half of all households in Wokingham borough have received their annual supply of waste bags.
These include new waterproof recycling bags, 80 blue general waste bags and 100 food waste caddy liners.
The borough council says the remaining home will have had their delivery by the middle of this month.
12 April 2021
