Slowing down

A SENIOR partner at Wargrave Surgery is taking a break.

Dr Mark Puddy, who has been at the surgery for more than 30 years, has taken the whole of April off.

When he returns to the practice in May, his hours will be reduced to two days a week.

The surgery is organising a message book for Dr Puddy and is asking patients to send in messages, stories and photos to be included. To contribute, email 
admin.wargrave@nhs.net

