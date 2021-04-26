Vaccines success

MOST patients aged 50 and over at Wargrave Surgery have received their first coronavirus vaccination.

The surgery in Victoria Road has vaccinated 96 per cent of people in groups one to nine and is starting to contact people aged 45 to 49.

Jabs have also been given out to adults under 50 who are clinically vulnerable.

Senior partner Dr Jim Kennedy said: “I’m delighted to say we’ve offered at least twice — and in most cases three or four times — the vaccination to all our population over 50 and all vulnerable adults under 50. The uptake has been fantastic.

“Nationally it is estimated that when we vaccinate everybody above the age of 50 and all the vulnerable adults under 50, we will have targeted the population that accounts for 99 per cent of the deaths from covid.

“It is still possible for people outside those groups to get ill with covid and even quite ill, but thankfully the risk to mortality is extremely small.”

The surgery will text patients and it can escalate second doses for people who are extremely vulnerable.