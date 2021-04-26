Praise for retiring trustees

TWO trustees of Elizabeth Court in Wargrave have moved on.

Chairman Stan Thompson and company secretary Peter Howells announced their resignations at the annual meeting of the Wargrave Housing Association, the management company responsible for the assisted living complex in Victoria Road.

The new chairman is Andy Ferguson, while Mr Howells has been replaced by Sheila Williams.

Mr Thompson joined the committee in 2016 and oversaw improvements at the

48-room development.

Committee member Shirley Collie said: “The redevelopment programme, which greatly improved the public areas and new entrance, completed in 2020, was an initiative promoted by Stan.

“This has brought our facility into the 21st century and has given Wargrave a modern, very comfortable place for our retirees, or retired relatives of villagers.

“Stan encouraged a building programme which has seen a number of flats changing from studio to one-bedroom homes, reflecting the changes in expectation.

“He has also implemented many new processes, which make the running of Wargrave Housing Association smooth and efficient.

“He was much respected by tenants and fellow committee members and will be greatly missed.”

Mr Thompson also oversaw the 50th anniversary celebrations of Elizabeth Court in 2019 and the employment of current house manager Jennifer Hayward.

Mr Howells, who also joined the committee in 2016, has moved to Wales.

Miss Collie said: “He worked quietly in the background and provided very efficient and strong support to the chair and committee.

“His calm approach to challenging issues and his interaction with the various bodies involved in the management of a facility such as ours was greatly appreciated by his fellow trustees.”