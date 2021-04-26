Pub re-opens

Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Monday, 26 April 2021
THE St George & Dragon in Wargrave will re-open on Thursday.
Customers will only be able to dine and drink on the outdoor terrace until the coronavirus restrictions are eased further on May 17.
The bar and restaurant on High Street, which has been closed since December, is advising visitors to book in advance.
26 April 2021
More News:
Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Power firm offers better screening of gas plant
PLANS to build a miniature power plant in the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say