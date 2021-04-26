Monday, 26 April 2021

Pub re-opens

THE St George & Dragon in Wargrave will re-open on Thursday.

Customers will only be able to dine and drink on the outdoor terrace until the coronavirus restrictions are eased further on May 17.

The bar and restaurant on High Street, which has been closed since December, is advising visitors to book in advance.

