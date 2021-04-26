Monday, 26 April 2021

Poor pigeons

A FAMILY caring for sick and injured birds in Wargrave has urged people not to release pigeons.

Elena Ball, who runs Wargrave Wild Bird Rescue with her mother Sarah from their home in Victoria Road, recently noticed a group of white pigeons flying over the village.

She said: “It looked very much like they had been released as part of a celebration of some sort. You don’t usually see a group of pure white racing pigeons.

“This sort of thing is so incredibly cruel as these are domesticated birds with no survival skills. Rescuers often find them starving to death, or injured by predators.

“Those that make it back home are simply released again at the next event and this cycle repeats until they meet their untimely demise.”

