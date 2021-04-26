Monday, 26 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Verge guard

WARGRAVE Rail User Group is considering installing sleepers to protect the verge at the station.

The verge is maintained by volunteers, who are each responsible for a different section, but a car recently drove on to it and damaged some of the flowers.

The group is also considering increasing the number of planters at the station to make it more attractive.

There are now three noticeboards in the shelter, which give details of local businesses, events and the history of Wargrave.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33