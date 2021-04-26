Verge guard

WARGRAVE Rail User Group is considering installing sleepers to protect the verge at the station.

The verge is maintained by volunteers, who are each responsible for a different section, but a car recently drove on to it and damaged some of the flowers.

The group is also considering increasing the number of planters at the station to make it more attractive.

There are now three noticeboards in the shelter, which give details of local businesses, events and the history of Wargrave.