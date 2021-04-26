Mower appeal

Businesses ‘optimistic’ after lockdown restrictions ease
SHOPPERS are being welcomed back to Goring after ... [more]
Monday, 26 April 2021
VOLUNTEERS are wanted to help cut the grass at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.
They would be added to a rota and the commitment is one Saturday morning every five to six weeks. All the equipment is provided.
For more information, call Bob Austen on 07970 611013 or email
austenrobert@hotmail.com
26 April 2021
Power firm offers better screening of gas plant
PLANS to build a miniature power plant in the ... [more]
