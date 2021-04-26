Monday, 26 April 2021

Mower appeal

VOLUNTEERS are wanted to help cut the grass at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.

They would be added to a rota and the commitment is one Saturday morning every five to six weeks. All the equipment is provided.

For more information, call Bob Austen on 07970 611013 or email
austenrobert@hotmail.com

