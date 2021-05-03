Old store on market

A FORMER convenience store in Wargrave has gone up for sale more than a year after it closed.

Victoria News in Victoria Road shut in August 2019 after the owners Chris and Fiona Keast failed to sell it.

The property, which also housed a Post Office counter for 18 years, is being advertised with a guide price of £650,000.

The advert says: “The Post Office service is no longer available, although a buyer could enquire about re-opening if interested.

“This property offers the potential to continue the retail use on the ground floor or is suitable for change of use back to residential, either as a single property or two apartments.”

The property has a kitchen and bathroom facilities, a small rear garden and four parking spaces.

Wargrave is now served by a mobile post office, which stops outside A&I Stores in Victoria Road from 9am to 10am on Wednesdays and Fridays.