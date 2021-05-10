Pre-school’s garden and play area get DIY makeover

THE garden and play area at

Wargrave Pre-School have been improved.

A group of 15 parents and committee members spent two days installing new equipment and refurbishing older features that had worn out.

The “DIY SOS” event was held at the pre-school in the recreation ground, off East View Road, over a weekend.

The wooden train was sanded down and repainted and areas for digging and investigation were created.

The sandpit, which has been out of use during the pandemic, was topped up and flowers and herbs were planted. The work cost about £1,300, which was raised by parent donations and various fundraising initiatives over the last year.

Emma Clegg, acting manager of the pre-school, said: “Everything had a repaint and we now have a construction area with pallets and bricks to build up the children’s strength.

“We were there from 10am to 5pm both days and we were blessed with beautiful weather.

“It was a lot of hard work but it was worth it. It had a revamp about two years ago but it gets a lot of traffic and had got worn out.

“”The children are much happier and they are engaging much more with the equipment. We always encourage outdoor play.

“Everything is quite basic, but it needs to be that way to build up their confidence and work with the other children.”

Emily Childs, of School Lane, whose daughter Lily attends the pre-school, brought flowers and herbs for the makeover.

In December, she walked at least 12,000 steps every day, raising £1,000.

The pre-school lost about £19,000 as a result of the pandemic, with many of the normal fundraising opportunities being cancelled.

An online auction of promises raised £1,359 and the pre-school has applied to Wokingham Borough Council for a £3,000 grant.

Wargrave Parish Council turned down an application for a £10,000 grant, but is in the process of arranging a new long-term lease that would reduce the cost of renting the building.

The pre-school, which started in 1980, is a registered charity and run by a committee of volunteers.

Mrs Clegg added: “It is lovely to be seen as such an important asset to the community and we have truly been overwhelmed by the continuous support of the whole village.”